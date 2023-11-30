Two Hamas attackers open fire at Jerusalem bus stop, killing at least three people and wounding eight others

इंडियन आवाज़     01 Dec 2023 12:12:10      انڈین آواز

Two Hamas attackers opened fire at a bus stop at the entrance to Jerusalem during the morning rush hour on Thursday, killing at least three people and wounding eight others, Israeli authorities said. The police said, the gunmen arrived at the scene by car in the morning, armed with an M-16 rifle and a handgun, and began shooting at civilians.

Israel’s Shin Bet security agency identified them as 30 and 38-year-old brothers who were affiliated with the Islamist group Hamas. Both had previously been jailed in Israel. Hamas later confirmed that the two men were its members.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who was visiting Tel Aviv, said Thursday’s shooting was a reminder of the threat from terrorism that Israel and Israelis face every single day. There was no immediate Palestinian comment.

The violence came as Israel and Hamas struck a last-minute agreement on Thursday to extend their six-day ceasefire in Gaza by one more day to allow negotiators to keep working on deals to swap hostages. 

