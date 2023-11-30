COP28 Kicks Off in Dubai with Visionary Leadership and Urgent Climate Appeals

AMN/ WEB DESK

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – November 30, 2023 – The 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) commenced today in Dubai, marking a pivotal moment in the global fight against the escalating climate crisis. World leaders, policymakers, and climate experts from 198 parties have gathered for the two-week conference, which runs from November 30 to December 12, 2023, to address urgent concerns and set ambitious goals for climate action.

Three Pillars of Focus: Industrial Decarbonization, Just Green Energy Transition, and Innovation

COP28 opens against the backdrop of extreme weather events, rising sea levels, and biodiversity loss. With the latest IPCC report underscoring the need for urgent action to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, COP28 is poised to deliver concrete outcomes. The conference’s three main pillars include accelerating industrial decarbonization, ensuring a fair transition to green energy, and fostering innovation for effective climate action.

Outgoing COP27 President Reflects on Achievements and Concerns

In his COP27 farewell, President Sameh Shoukry expressed profound gratitude for support during challenging times, emphasizing COP27’s achievements in implementing crucial elements of the global climate agenda. He highlighted the establishment of funding arrangements, including the Fund Launch and Adjust Transition Work program, showcasing unwavering commitment to global climate action. However, Shoukry voiced concerns over decreasing climate finance, expanding fossil fuel production, and gaps in renewable energy efforts. He urged a reality check, emphasizing the necessity for tangible proof, private sector involvement, and renewed commitment to the Paris Agreement goals. Shoukry’s address underscored the serious consequences of these worrying trends, emphasizing their impact on global climate efforts and the goals set forth during his COP27 chairmanship in Sharm al Sheikh.

Incoming COP28 President Sultan Al Jaber Sets Ambitious Goals



Sultan Al Jaber, on his first day as COP28 President, expressed gratitude to predecessors and emphasized unity among diverse nations. Hosting COP28 in the UAE, he acknowledged the urgent need for a paradigm shift, starting with an ambitious global stocktake to unify climate elements. Al Jaber urged collective responsibility, flexibility, and ambitious stocktaking, emphasizing the UAE’s values of collaboration, optimism, and determination. Addressing fossil fuels, he advocated unconventional approaches, highlighting the crucial role of finance and pledging to bridge the gap between development and climate action. Al Jaber concluded by urging renewed determination, recognizing the pivotal impact of current actions on the planet’s future.

As COP28 unfolds, the world will closely observe whether world leaders can rise to the challenge and deliver the ambitious and decisive climate action urgently needed. The future of the planet depends on the outcomes of this two-week conference in Dubai. The conference is expected to deliver a renewed commitment to the goals of the Paris Agreement, a comprehensive global stocktake, enhanced climate finance, accelerated action on adaptation, and increased collaboration on innovative climate solutions.