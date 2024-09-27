Two dead as wall near Ujjain’s Mahakal temple collapses due to rain

A wall near the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain collapsed due to heavy rainfall on Friday, killing two people. Some others are feared to be trapped under the debris.

AT LEAST two people were killed and many injured when a boundary wall near the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh collapsed on Friday due to heavy rain. Several others are feared to be trapped beneath the debris as rescue operations continue, according media reports.

Some of the injured have been shifted to the hospital, but the exact number of people trapped under the rubble remains unclear, according to officials.

It is estimated that around a dozen people have been trapped in the rubble. At least four people have been rushed to the hospital with severe injuries till now.

Ujjain DM Neeraj Kumar Singh, while speaking on the wall collapse, said that the incident took place because of heavy flow of water. One man and one woman have died in the wall collapse, he confirmed.