FM Sitharaman calls on Uzbekistan President on sidelines of Meeting of Board of Governors of AIIB

Sep 26, 2024

AMN / WEB DESK

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman called on Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the sidelines of the 9th Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of AIIB in Samarkand yesterday.

The Finance Minister informed the Uzbekistan President of the very productive meetings with the Deputy Prime Minister and with the Trade, Investment, and Industry Minister for fostering collaboration in new areas. These areas include digital technologies, fintech, AI, renewable energy, civil application of nuclear energy, healthcare, and the pharma sector.

She suggested to President Mirziyoyev that bilateral discussion on cooperation in fintech and a cross-border real-time payments system will be of great convenience to students, tourists, and businesses on both sides. She also informed us that India appreciates Uzbekistan’s efforts towards sustainable development, and both nations can explore ways to cooperate on green technologies and climate action initiatives.

President Mirziyoyev mentioned that India and Uzbekistan share a profound historical connection and assured Uzbekistan’s support to further strengthen bilateral ties. He appreciated India’s proposals to collaborate in new areas such as digital technologies and renewable energy in addition to strengthening traditional areas of cooperation.

