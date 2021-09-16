Two-day meeting of GST Council begins in Lucknow

AMN / LUCKNOW
The 45th meeting of the Goods and Services Tax, GST council is underway in Lucknow. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will chair the GST Council meeting at 11 AM in Lucknow tomorrow.
The 2 day meet is the maiden physical meet of the GST council following the outbreak of the COVID pandemic. Talking to AIR news Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Choudhary said that the finance ministers from all states will attend the meeting. The 2 day meeting will also be attended by senior officials of the Centre and state governments