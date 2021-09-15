India, USA sign MoU for enhancing export potential of Indian traditional medicine products

AMN / WEB DESK
The Ayush Ministry has paved the way for strengthening the quality of Ayurvedic and other Indian traditional medicine products globally and also enhancing their export potential especially to the USA market.
An MoU has been signed between the Pharmacopoeia Commission for Indian Medicine and Homoeopathy and the American Herbal Pharmacopoeia, USA, on September 13, 2021. The MoU is aimed at strengthening promotion and development of standards in the field of Ayurveda and other Indian Traditional systems of medicine between the two countries on the basis of equality and mutual benefit.