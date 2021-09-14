India willing to stand by Afghan people, just as in past: Jaishankar
UN to raise more than 600 million dollars in aid for Afghanistan
Tamil Nadu assembly passes Bill for medical admissions without NEET
Global crude oil prices on rise amid concerns over shut output in US
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     14 Sep 2021 11:03:21      انڈین آواز

India and Singapore to link their Fast Payment Systems, UPI and PayNow

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) announced a project to link their respective fast payment systems, Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and PayNow. The linkage is targeted to be operational by July 2022.

The UPI-PayNow linkage will enable users of each of the two fast payment systems to make instant, low-cost fund transfers on a reciprocal basis without the need to join the other payment system.

UPI-PayNow linkage

The UPI-PayNow linkage is an important milestone in the development of infrastructure for cross-border payments between India and Singapore and is closely aligned with the G20’s financial inclusion priorities of driving faster, cheaper and more transparent cross-border payments.

The linkage builds upon the earlier efforts of NPCI International Pvt Ltd (NIPL) and Network for Electronic Transfers (NETS) to promote cross-border inter-operability of payments using cards and QR codes, between India and Singapore and will further anchor trade, travel and remittance flow between the two countries. This initiative is also in line with RBI’s vision to review corridors and charges for inbound cross-border remittances outlined in the Payment Systems Vision Document 2019-21.

What is UPI?

UPI is India’s mobile-based, ‘fast payment’ system that allows customers to make payments round the clock using a Virtual Payment Address (VPA) created by the customer. This eliminates the risk of the sender sharing bank account details. UPI supports both Person to Person (P2P) and Person to Merchant (P2M) payments as well as it enables the user to send or receive money.

What is PayNow?

PayNow is Singapore’s fast payment system that enables a peer-to-peer fund transfer service, available to retail customers through participating banks and Non-Bank Financial Institutions (NFIs) in Singapore. It enables users to send and receive funds instantly from one bank or e-wallet account to another in Singapore by using just their mobile number, Singapore NRIC/FIN, or VPA.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

PM Modi asks Indian Paralympic contingent to work in few areas outside sports to motivate people

AMN Prime Minister Narendra Modi has exhorted the para-athletes to identify and work in few areas outside s ...

Winning start is very important; Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan

Harpal Singh Bedi Delhi Capitals' batsman Shikhar Dhawan feels that a winning start will go a long way to b ...

Motorsport; Third win for Rajini Krishnan, Jagan Kumar, Anfal Akdhar tops in Novice race

Chennai: Veterans Rajini Krishnan (RACR) and Jagan Kumar (TVS Racing) posted brilliant but contrasting victori ...

خبرنامہ

اکاؤنٹ ایگریگیٹر – آپ کی مالیاتی زندگی کو کیسے آسان بنا سکتا ہے

عندلیب اخترگزشتہ ہفتے مرکزی حکومت نے ایک نئے مالیاتی ڈیٹا شی ...

اقوام متحدہ کے سربراہ کی اس عالمی ادارے کی فعالیت بہتر بنانے کے لیے تجاویز

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل انٹونیو گوٹیرش نے اس عالمی ادارے ...

نائن الیون9/11 کی بیسویں برسی: بائیڈن کی جانب سے اتحاد کی اپیل

WEB DESK امریکی صدر جو بائیڈن نے نیو یارک کے ٹوئن ٹاورز پر حملو ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz