Zomato co-founder Gaurav Gupta resigns

AMN
Senior executive Gaurav Gupta has decided to leave Zomato Limited, just two months after the food delivery company raised $1.3 billion in an initial public offering, people familiar with the development said, reports Moneycontrol.
Gupta, who joined Zomato in 2015 was elevated as Chief Operating Officer in 2018 and as a founder in 2019. He was the face of the company in the run-up to the IPO, leading discussions with investors and the media.
His exit comes days after Zomato exited its grocery delivery and nutraceutical businesses. Neutraceuticals include dietary fibres, antioxidants and herbal and natural funds.