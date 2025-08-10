Trump’s Reciprocal Tariffs May Strain US Economy Over Time: One World Outlook

The reciprocal tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump may dampen slowly the US stock markets and economy as well.

According to reports of One World Outlook, reciprocal tariffs imposed by US rarely trigger an immediate crisis but over the time, they may squeeze consumers, warp markets and invite retaliation.

Caterpillar Inc., an American construction, mining and other engineering equipment manufacturer, estimates the new tariffs will cost it up to 1.5 billion US dollar this year, half a billion in the current quarter alone.

Former US House Speaker Paul Ryan has also warned that choppy waters are ahead because I think tariffs going to face some legal challenges.