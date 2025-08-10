Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Trump’s Reciprocal Tariffs May Strain US Economy Over Time: One World Outlook

Aug 10, 2025
The reciprocal tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump may dampen slowly the US stock markets and economy as well.

According to reports of One World Outlook, reciprocal tariffs imposed by US rarely trigger an immediate crisis but over the time, they may squeeze consumers, warp markets and invite retaliation. 

One World Outlook is a dynamic, student-driven knowledge portal where passionate minds from top-tier universities across the globe come together to share fresh perspectives and informed opinions.

Caterpillar Inc., an American construction, mining and other engineering equipment manufacturer, estimates the new tariffs will cost it up to 1.5 billion US dollar this year, half a billion in the current quarter alone.

Former US House Speaker Paul Ryan has also warned that choppy waters are ahead because I think tariffs going to face some legal challenges.  

