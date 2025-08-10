Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Defence Minister lays foundation stone for BEML Rail Hub for manufacturing project

Aug 10, 2025
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lays foundation stone for BEML Rail Hub for manufacturing project worth Rs 1,800 crore

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today laid the foundation stone for the BEML Rail Hub for manufacturing project worth 1,800 crore rupees in Madhya Pradesh. The facility, described as the ‘Brahma’ of rail coach manufacturing, will be set up on over 60 hectares of land in Umaria village of Raisen district. It is expected to provide employment to more than 5,000 people. The unit will manufacture coaches for Vande Bharat, Amrit Bharat, and Metro trains.

Speaking on the occasion, the Defence Minister said the unit has been named ‘Brahma’, after the creator in Indian tradition, and the high-speed trains in India will be equipped with coaches made here. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw participated in the programme virtually. Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav also addressed the gathering.

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Trump’s Reciprocal Tariffs May Strain US Economy Over Time: One World Outlook

Aug 10, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

India’s Defence Exports Reach ₹23,000 Crore, Set to Double in the Next 2-3 Years

Aug 9, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Final Trade Aug 8: Sensex down 765 pts, Nifty at 24,363; SMIDs, metal, realty top drag

Aug 8, 2025

You missed

HINDI SECTION

बिहार के Dy CM को दो मतदाता पहचान पत्र रखने पर चुनाव आयोग का नोटिस

10 August 2025 9:34 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
TOP AWAAZ

Bihar Dy CM Faces EC Notice for Holding 2 EPIC Card

10 August 2025 9:30 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Uttarkashi Floods: Army Continues Search for Missing as Rescue Operation Enter Day 6

10 August 2025 9:28 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Punjab Bids Final Farewell to Army Bravehearts Martyred in Kulgam Encounter

10 August 2025 9:26 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!