Defence Minister lays foundation stone for BEML Rail Hub for manufacturing project

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today laid the foundation stone for the BEML Rail Hub for manufacturing project worth 1,800 crore rupees in Madhya Pradesh. The facility, described as the ‘Brahma’ of rail coach manufacturing, will be set up on over 60 hectares of land in Umaria village of Raisen district. It is expected to provide employment to more than 5,000 people. The unit will manufacture coaches for Vande Bharat, Amrit Bharat, and Metro trains.

Speaking on the occasion, the Defence Minister said the unit has been named ‘Brahma’, after the creator in Indian tradition, and the high-speed trains in India will be equipped with coaches made here. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw participated in the programme virtually. Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav also addressed the gathering.