India willing to stand by Afghan people, just as in past: Jaishankar
UN to raise more than 600 million dollars in aid for Afghanistan
Tamil Nadu assembly passes Bill for medical admissions without NEET
Global crude oil prices on rise amid concerns over shut output in US
Investment of Rs. 5,000 crore will be done for manufacturing drones over a period of 3 years: Scindia

AMN

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has said that an estimated investment of Rs. 5,000 crore will be done for manufacturing drones over a period of three years.

Briefing media in New Delhi on Thursday, Mr. Scindia said, it will bring a turnover of 900 crore rupees and 10 thousand job opportunities will be created. He said, under the PLI scheme, incentives of 120 crore rupees will be given in the next three years. Mr. Scindia said, this amount is 1.5 times the combined size of the drone manufacturing sector.

SPORTS

Udayan Mane shoots 65 to take the first-round lead at J&K Open

Harpal Singh Bedi Srinagar,  15 September; Pune-based Udayan Mane, fired a sublime seven-under 65 ...

Olympic Gold Medalist Neeraj Chopra: Setting Records on and Off the Field

Harpal Singh Bedi Javelin Thrower Neeraj Chopra’s Olympic Gold medal success has not only turned 23-year ...

Team’s performance in first match is crucial: Delhi Capitals’ Assistant Coach Mohammad Kaif

Harpal  Singh Bedi  New Delhi, 15 September: Delhi Capitals' Assistant Coach Mohammad Kaif, has ...

خبرنامہ

اکاؤنٹ ایگریگیٹر – آپ کی مالیاتی زندگی کو کیسے آسان بنا سکتا ہے

عندلیب اخترگزشتہ ہفتے مرکزی حکومت نے ایک نئے مالیاتی ڈیٹا شی ...

اقوام متحدہ کے سربراہ کی اس عالمی ادارے کی فعالیت بہتر بنانے کے لیے تجاویز

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل انٹونیو گوٹیرش نے اس عالمی ادارے ...

نائن الیون9/11 کی بیسویں برسی: بائیڈن کی جانب سے اتحاد کی اپیل

WEB DESK امریکی صدر جو بائیڈن نے نیو یارک کے ٹوئن ٹاورز پر حملو ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

