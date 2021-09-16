Investment of Rs. 5,000 crore will be done for manufacturing drones over a period of 3 years: Scindia

AMN
Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has said that an estimated investment of Rs. 5,000 crore will be done for manufacturing drones over a period of three years.
Briefing media in New Delhi on Thursday, Mr. Scindia said, it will bring a turnover of 900 crore rupees and 10 thousand job opportunities will be created. He said, under the PLI scheme, incentives of 120 crore rupees will be given in the next three years. Mr. Scindia said, this amount is 1.5 times the combined size of the drone manufacturing sector.