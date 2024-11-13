The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Trump names Fox News host Pete Hegseth as defence secretary

Nov 13, 2024

WEB DESK

US President-elect Donald Trump has named Pete Hegseth, a Fox News host, author and military veteran, as his pick for defence secretary.

Hegseth, 44, who served in Afghanistan and Iraq, will be responsible for the world’s most powerful military in his first political role.

Announcing his choice on Tuesday, Trump described him as “tough, smart and a true believer in America First”.

The news came on the same day Trump announced another political newcomer, billionaire Elon Musk, would take a government cost-cutting role.

Hegseth’s choice could bring major changes to the US military. He has made it clear on his show and in interviews that, like Trump, he is opposed to “woke” programs that promote equity and inclusion. He also has questioned the role of women in combat and advocated pardoning service members charged with war crimes.

Some of the government appointments – including Hegseth’s – require a vote of approval by senators, although Trump, also a Republican, has demanded that the next leader of the US Senate let him bypass this process. He can give out other jobs directly.

Senate Republicans are due to vote on a new leader on Wednesday – the day that Trump is also expected to visit the outgoing president, Joe Biden, at the White House as part of the traditional transfer of power.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

India reiterates support for a two-state solution to resolve Palestine issue

Nov 13, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar to meet Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud in New Delhi

Nov 13, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

2024 on track to be warmest year on record, reports world meteorological organization at COP-29

Nov 13, 2024

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Trump names Fox News host Pete Hegseth as defence secretary

November 13, 2024
ARTICLES QAUMI AWAAZ

SC verdict on AMU Minority Status- Hope and Despair  

November 13, 2024
BUSINESS AWAAZ

FSSAI directs E-commerce FBOs to ensure minimum 30% shelf life for delivered products to enhance food safety standards

November 13, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Amaravati capital project gets major boost with ₹13,500 crore loan from World Bank and ADB

November 13, 2024