India reiterates support for a two-state solution to resolve Palestine issue

India’s position on Gaza conflict is consistent & principled, supports two-state solution: EAM Jaishankar

India-Saudi Arabia Strategic Partnership Council (SPC) meet

Andalib Akhter / NEW DELHI

Expressing deep concern over the ongoing situation in West Asia, particularly the conflict in Gaza, External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar today said that India’s position has been consistent and principled, condemning acts of terrorism and hostage-taking while expressing pain over the continuing loss of innocent civilian lives. Dr Jaishankar reiterated India’s support for a two-state solution to resolve the Palestine issue.

He made these remarks while co-chairing the Second meeting of the Political, Security, Social, and Cultural Committee of the India-Saudi Arabia Strategic Partnership Council (SPC) with his counterpart, Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, in New Delhi.

Dr Jaishankar highlighted that the India-Saudi Arabia partnership is focused on progress and the future, with both countries’ visions-Saudi Vision 2030 and India’s Vision 2047-offering complementary opportunities for new industrial partnerships.

He also noted that both nations have maintained strong high-level engagements and cooperation across multilateral forums.

The EAM praised Saudi Arabia for ensuring the welfare of the 2.6 million-strong Indian community living there and expressed satisfaction over expanding defence and security cooperation, particularly in counterterrorism, combating extremism, and tackling drug trafficking.

“Our defence partnership has witnessed several “firsts” over the past few years – including the first ever Land Forces joint exercise 2024; and two editions of our joint Naval exercises. We had regular exchanges on training and capacity building. And our cooperation has now expanded in the field of defence industry & exports as well. Our security cooperation has also grown steadily. We are collaborating in counter-terrorism, combating extremism, terror financing, and drug trafficking”, Minister underlined.

Dr Jaishankar emphasized the importance of trade and investment in the bilateral relationship and welcomed growing collaboration in technology, energy, renewable energy, connectivity, health, and education. He also welcomed efforts to promote cultural, tourism, and youth exchanges, noting the significant potential in media and entertainment. Dr Jaishankar reaffirmed India’s recognition of Saudi Arabia as a key factor for stability in the region.

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said relations with India are built on a long-standing foundation of cooperation and mutual respect. He said Saudi Arabia will continue to align its positions on issues of shared concern to ensure international peace, security and economic development.

The Saudi Foreign Affairs Minister arrived in Delhi yesterday on a two-day visit to India. Our correspondent reports that India and Saudi Arabia enjoy cordial and friendly relations reflecting the centuries-old economic and socio-cultural ties. India is the second largest trade partner of Saudi Arabia while Saudi Arabia is the fourth largest trading partner of India. Bilateral trade was valued at 52.76 billion US dollars in the last financial year.