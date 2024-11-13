The Indian Awaaz

EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar to meet Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud in New Delhi

Nov 13, 2024

WEB DESK

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar will hold a meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud in New Delhi today. The Saudi Foreign Affairs Minister arrived in Delhi yesterday on a two day visit to India.

India and Saudi Arabia enjoy cordial and friendly relations reflecting the centuries old economic and socio-cultural ties. India is the second largest trade partner of Saudi Arabia whereas Saudi Arabia is the fourth largest trading partner of India. During Financial Year 2023 bilateral trade was valued at 52.76 billion dollars. The Indian community in Saudi Arabia is numbered at more than 2.65 million and is a living bridge between the two countries. The annual Haj pilgrimage is another important component of Indo-Saudi bilateral relations.

