The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

2024 on track to be warmest year on record, reports world meteorological organization at COP-29

Nov 13, 2024

AMN

The year 2024 is on track to be the warmest year on record after an extended streak of exceptionally high monthly global mean temperatures. A report released by the World Meteorological Organization, during the ongoing session of the Conference of the Parties, COP-29 said this, adding that the ambitions of the Paris Agreement are “in great peril. The Paris Agreement aims to keep the long-term global average surface temperature increase to well below two degrees above pre-industrial levels and pursue efforts to limit the warming to 1.5 degrees.

According to analysis of six international datasets used by WMO, the January to September global mean surface air temperature was 1.54 degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial average, boosted by a warming El Nino event. The report also noted that 2015-2024 will be the warmest decade on record, with the accelerating loss of ice from glaciers, sea-level rise and ocean heating. WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo said, it is essential to recognize that every fraction of a degree of warming matters, every additional increment of global warming increases climate extremes, impacts and risks.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

India reiterates support for a two-state solution to resolve Palestine issue

Nov 13, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar to meet Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud in New Delhi

Nov 13, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

PM Modi to embark on three nation visit to Nigeria, Brazil and Guyana

Nov 13, 2024

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ

FSSAI directs E-commerce FBOs to ensure minimum 30% shelf life for delivered products to enhance food safety standards

November 13, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Amaravati capital project gets major boost with ₹13,500 crore loan from World Bank and ADB

November 13, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

India reiterates support for a two-state solution to resolve Palestine issue

November 13, 2024
BUSINESS AWAAZ

India’s fish production rises from 96 to 176 lakh tonnes in a decade: Minister

November 13, 2024