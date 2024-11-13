PM Modi to embark on three nation visit to Nigeria, Brazil and Guyana

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a three nation visit to Nigeria, Brazil and Guyana from 16th of this month. He will visit Nigeria at the invitation of Nigerian President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, from 16th to 17th November. This will be the first visit by a Prime Minister of India to Nigeria in 17 years. During the visit, the Prime Minister will hold talks to review the strategic partnership between the two countries and discuss further avenues to enhance the bilateral relationship. He will also address a gathering of the Indian community in the west african nation. Our Correspondent reports, India and Nigeria have been strategic partners since 2007 with growing economic, energy and defence collaboration. More than 200 Indian companies have invested over 27 billion dollars in important sectors in Nigeria. India and Nigeria also share a strong development cooperation partnership.

Prime Minister will travel to Rio De Janeiro in Brazil to attend the G20 Summit during 18th and 19th November. India is part of the G20 Troika along with Brazil and South Africa and has been actively contributing to the ongoing G20 Summit discussions. During the Summit, Prime Minister will put forward India’s positions on various issues of global importance and build on the outcomes from the G20 New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration and Voice of the Global South Summits which were hosted by India in the past two years. Mr Modi is expected to meet several leaders on the sidelines of the G20 Summit.

Prime Minister Modi will undertake a state visit to Guyana from 19th to 21st November. The visit to Guyana will be the first by an Indian Prime Minister since 1968. Last year, President of Guyana, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali visited India as the Chief Guest at the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Indore and was also awarded the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman. During the visit, Prime Minister will hold discussions with President Ali, meet other senior leaders of Guyana, address the Parliament of Guyana and address a gathering of the Indian diaspora.

In Guyana’s Georgetown, Prime Minister will also participate in the Second CARICOM-India Summit and hold meetings with leaders of CARICOM member countries to further enhance India’s long-standing friendship with the region.