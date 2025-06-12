South Korea Halts Loudspeaker Broadcasts to Ease Tensions with North Korea

​South Korean President Lee Jae-myung ​has ordered the suspension of loudspeaker broadcasts toward North​ Korea along the border areas.​ The ​Presidential office​ said the move ​is aimed at easing tensions and rebuilding trust. Earlier, the military said it ​had halted the ​anti-Pyongyang loudspeaker broadcasts.

The suspension came a year after the military had resumed such propaganda broadcasts ​ in response to North Korea’s repeated launch of trash-carrying balloons across the heavily fortified border. Suspending the loudspeaker broadcasts was one of Lee’s campaign pledges regarding inter-Korean affairs before winning the ​r​ecent election. ​ Lee had also vowed to stop sending anti-Pyongyang leaflets across the border. As President, Lee has said he will seek to improve ties with North​ Korea, despite the strained relations after Pyongyang severed its ties with ​Seoul and declared ​​i​t as its primary enemy.