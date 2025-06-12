South Korea Halts Loudspeaker Broadcasts to Ease Tensions with North Korea

South Korean President Lee Jae-myung has ordered the suspension of loudspeaker broadcasts toward North Korea along the border areas. The Presidential office said the move is aimed at easing tensions and rebuilding trust. Earlier, the military said it had halted the anti-Pyongyang loudspeaker broadcasts.
The suspension came a year after the military had resumed such propaganda broadcasts in response to North Korea’s repeated launch of trash-carrying balloons across the heavily fortified border. Suspending the loudspeaker broadcasts was one of Lee’s campaign pledges regarding inter-Korean affairs before winning the recent election. Lee had also vowed to stop sending anti-Pyongyang leaflets across the border. As President, Lee has said he will seek to improve ties with North Korea, despite the strained relations after Pyongyang severed its ties with Seoul and declared it as its primary enemy.