Russian President’s aide Vladimir Medinsky has said that Moscow wants peace, but Ukraine must stop playing the role of what he called a Western proxy.

Medinsky had previously underscored that a mutually acceptable agreement between Russia and Ukraine could be reached quickly if the Ukrainian side were to prioritise national interests over external guidance. He added that if Ukraine continues to be driven by the national interests of others, then they will be forced to respond. He also said the West has made a mistake by treating the Ukraine conflict as something similar to those that occurred between England and France.

Meanwhile, in a related development, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced that the Trump administration will cut its military budget for Ukraine next year. During a hearing before the U.S. House of Representatives Defense Subcommittee, he said the administration has a completely different perspective on this conflict, as it believes that a peaceful resolution through negotiations will be in the interest of both Russia and Ukraine, and also in the interest of the U.S., especially given numerous global challenges.

According to media reports, the United States has provided Ukraine with more than 66 billion dollars in aid since the conflict between Russia and Ukraine broke out in 2022.