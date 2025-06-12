Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Russia Calls for Peace, Accuses Ukraine of Acting as Western Proxy

Jun 12, 2025
Russia Calls for Peace, Accuses Ukraine of Acting as Western Proxy

Russian President’s aide Vladimir Medinsky has said that Moscow wants peace, but Ukraine must stop playing the role of what he called a Western proxy.

Medinsky had previously underscored that a mutually acceptable agreement between Russia and Ukraine could be reached quickly if the Ukrainian side were to prioritise national interests over external guidance. He added that if Ukraine continues to be driven by the national interests of others, then they will be forced to respond. He also said the West has made a mistake by treating the Ukraine conflict as something similar to those that occurred between England and France.

Meanwhile, in a related development, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced that the Trump administration will cut its military budget for Ukraine next year. During a hearing before the U.S. House of Representatives Defense Subcommittee, he said the administration has a completely different perspective on this conflict, as it believes that a peaceful resolution through negotiations will be in the interest of both Russia and Ukraine, and also in the interest of the U.S., especially given numerous global challenges.

According to media reports, the United States has provided Ukraine with more than 66 billion dollars in aid since the conflict between Russia and Ukraine broke out in 2022.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Not interested to be part of next elected govt, says Bangladesh’s CA Muhammad Yunus

Jun 12, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

South Korea Halts Loudspeaker Broadcasts to Ease Tensions with North Korea

Jun 12, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Yunus-Tarique meeting in London on June 13 could be turning point, says BNP

Jun 11, 2025

You missed

HINDI SECTION

उत्तर भारत भीषण लू की चपेट में, पंजाब-राजस्थान में पारा 47 डिग्री के पार

12 June 2025 1:10 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

North India under Severe Heat Wave; Mercury Crosses 47°C in Punjab, Rajasthan

12 June 2025 1:08 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Media

Veteran Akashvani Urdu newsreader Salim Akhtar passes away at 76

12 June 2025 12:58 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Not interested to be part of next elected govt, says Bangladesh’s CA Muhammad Yunus

12 June 2025 12:51 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!