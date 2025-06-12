Not interested to be part of next elected govt, says Bangladesh’s CA Muhammad Yunus

AMN / DHAKA

Bangladesh HEAD OF interim government Muhammad Yunus said Wednesday that there is no way that he wanted to continue in power after elections he has announced for April, 2026. Bangladesh has been in political turmoil since a student-led movement ousted the then prime minister Sheikh Hasina in August 2024.

Speaking in London, Yunus, mentioned that their job is to ensure a well-managed transition to hand over power to an elected government through polls.

Dr Yunus went to the United Kingdom on Tuesday for 4-days official visit, where he is likely to meet acting Chairman of Bangladesh Nationalist party (BNP) Tarique Rahman on Friday, reports Bangladesh Sanghbad Sangstha (BSS).

“The chief adviser has invited our acting chairman…The meeting will be held at the hotel where Yunus is staying,” BNP secretary General Mirza Fakhrul told the media on Tuesday in Dhaka.

The BNP Secretary General hoped that the meeting could have significant implications for the country’s political landscape.

Rahman, 59, the son of former prime minister Khaleda Zia, has lived in London since 2008 after being sentenced in absentia under Hasina — convictions since quashed. He is widely expected to return to Dhaka to lead the party in polls.

Earlier in the day, UK National Security Adviser Jonathan Powell called on Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus at his hotel, said CA’s Deputy Press Secretary. However, No schedule for a meeting between Dr Yunus, and the UK Prime minister Keir Starmer has been fixed, reports Prothom Alo, a leading daily of Bangladesh.