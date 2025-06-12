US: Over 380 Arrested in Los Angeles Amid Ongoing Protests

Officials Divided on Federal Immigration Raids

AMN / WEB DESK



The city of Los Angeles has seen the arrest of more than 380 individuals since widespread protests erupted last week in response to federal immigration raids, according to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD). The protests, which began as peaceful demonstrations, have at times escalated into confrontations, leading to a significant law enforcement response.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman stated that more arrests are likely in the coming days. Authorities are closely reviewing surveillance footage and videos circulating on social media platforms to identify individuals involved in acts of vandalism, violence, or other illegal activity during the protests. “No one is above the law,” Hochman affirmed, underscoring the seriousness with which his office is pursuing accountability.

In a related development, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, alongside over 30 mayors from smaller Californian cities, publicly denounced the recent federal immigration raids that triggered unrest across the region. Speaking at a joint press conference, the mayors collectively urged the federal government to immediately halt these operations, which they claim are fueling community tensions and undermining local stability.

“The presence of National Guard troops and these aggressive raids do not reflect the values of our cities,” Mayor Bass declared. “We demand a more humane and measured approach to immigration enforcement.”

While California city leaders are calling for de-escalation, a starkly different stance is being taken in Texas. Governor Greg Abbott has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to strict border enforcement. In a recent post on social media, Abbott stated that Texas National Guard soldiers and Department of Public Safety (DPS) officers continue to work in coordination with U.S. Border Patrol agents in the Rio Grande Valley.

The Texas operation aims to curb illegal border crossings and dismantle human smuggling networks, with Abbott praising the “frontline defenders” for their efforts. “We will not relent in protecting our state and our sovereignty,” he asserted.

The contrasting approaches between California and Texas reflect a growing national divide over immigration policy and enforcement. As protests continue in Los Angeles and federal scrutiny intensifies, local leaders and law enforcement agencies are navigating a complex and volatile landscape that is shaping the political discourse across state lines.

