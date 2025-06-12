Trump-Musk Row Ends: Trump Appreciates Musk’s Apology Over Spending Bill Spat

AMN / WEB DESK

The recent online feud between US President Donald Trump and tech billionaire Elon Musk appears to have been resolved, as the White House confirmed that the President has acknowledged and appreciated Musk’s public apology over their disagreement regarding a major federal spending bill.

Trump Grateful for Musk’s Apology, Says White House

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, addressing reporters on Wednesday, stated, “President Trump is appreciative of Elon Musk’s apology.” The statement comes in the wake of a high-profile exchange of words between the two influential figures, which played out publicly on social media.

Feud Sparked by Criticism of ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’

The disagreement began last week on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), after Elon Musk criticized the Trump administration’s new federal spending initiative — popularly branded as the ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’. Musk questioned the bill’s scale and long-term economic viability, prompting a sharp reaction from President Trump, who defended the policy as essential for American infrastructure, innovation, and job growth.

Musk Issues Public Apology: ‘Went Too Far’

Following the backlash and widespread media attention, Musk took to X again, softening his stance and expressing regret.

“I regret some of my posts about President Donald Trump last week. They went too far,” Musk posted. The message was interpreted by many as a conciliatory gesture to de-escalate the tension.

Political and Tech Circles React

The public reconciliation has sparked mixed reactions across political and tech communities. While some praised Musk’s willingness to apologize and Trump’s readiness to accept it, others criticized the spectacle as a distraction from the bill’s core policy implications. Analysts suggest the episode highlights the delicate balance between private sector voices and federal policymaking.

What’s Next for the ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’?

Despite the dust settling between Trump and Musk, debate continues around the ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’. The legislation, which includes massive investments in AI, infrastructure, green energy, and defense, remains a key pillar of President Trump’s economic agenda for his second term. With Congress gearing up for heated deliberations, all eyes are now on how the administration will navigate opposition both inside and outside Capitol Hill.