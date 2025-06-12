Fire on MV Wan Hai 503 Sparks Environmental Fears, ICG Rushes to Prevent Disaster

AMN / Kozhikode

– In a high-stakes maritime operation, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Wednesday winched five members of a salvage team along with an aircrew diver onto the fire-stricken Singaporean container vessel MV Wan Hai 503, which has been burning off the Kerala coast since June 9.

The ICG intervention is aimed at facilitating emergency towing operations as the vessel, laden with fuel and hazardous cargo, continues to drift southeast within India’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). The ship was last located around 42 nautical miles from Beypore, raising concerns over a potential ecological and navigational crisis in the region.

The container ship is carrying approximately 2,128 metric tons of fuel and hundreds of containers, some of which contain dangerous materials. Authorities have warned that the ongoing blaze poses a serious threat to marine biodiversity, coastal safety, and international shipping routes that traverse the Arabian Sea.

Update on #MVWanHai503.#Singapore flagged container vessel MV Wan Hai 503 continues to drift approx 42 NM off #Beypore, #Kerala, within #India’s EEZ. Carrying 2,128 MT of fuel and hazardous cargo, it still poses environmental risk. @IndiaCoastGuard, with air and sea assets, has… pic.twitter.com/AXusjzx7UL — Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) June 11, 2025

Over the past three days, the ICG has mounted a massive firefighting and containment operation involving five Coast Guard ships, two Dornier surveillance aircraft, and a Chetak helicopter. Additional support is being provided by two vessels under the Directorate General of Shipping. A specialized salvage team, appointed by the vessel’s owner, is working in tandem with Indian authorities.

Although the ICG’s efforts have successfully diminished visible flames on the vessel’s exterior, smoke continues to rise from the cargo holds, and the fire remains active in internal compartments, particularly near the fuel tanks — heightening the risk of a catastrophic explosion or oil spill.

To enhance the firefighting response and increase aerial reach, the Indian Air Force has also been approached for further support.

Officials say that establishing a towline and steering the vessel away from the coast is now a top priority. “With the fire not yet fully under control, the drifting of the vessel towards the coast presents a serious risk. Every minute counts in preventing a large-scale marine disaster,” an official from the ICG said.

The situation remains tense and is being monitored round-the-clock as firefighting and salvage efforts continue under challenging conditions at sea.