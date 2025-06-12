Tragedy in Skies: Air India Flight to London Crashes After Take-Off from Ahmedabad

AMN / Ahmedabad, June 12

– In a major aviation disaster, an Air India flight bound for London crashed shortly after taking off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad on Thursday afternoon. The aircraft, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner operating as Flight AI-171, was carrying 242 people on board — 230 passengers and 12 crew members.

The aircraft reportedly lost altitude moments after takeoff and went down in an open field on the outskirts of the city, triggering a massive fire and plumes of black smoke that were visible from several kilometers away. Emergency services were rushed to the scene, with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), airport fire crews, and city rescue teams engaged in evacuation and recovery operations.

While official confirmation on casualties is still awaited, preliminary reports suggest there may be significant loss of life. Local authorities have cordoned off the crash site and a control center has been established for coordination and relief efforts.

Eyewitness Accounts

Several residents in the Hansol and Motera areas reported hearing a loud explosion and seeing the aircraft nosedive. “It was terrifying. We heard a loud boom and then saw flames shooting into the sky,” said an eyewitness, who lives near the crash site.

Flight and Technical Details

The aircraft involved was a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, a wide-body long-haul jet known for its modern safety features and fuel efficiency. Flight AI-171 had departed the airport at approximately 2:10 PM and was scheduled to arrive at London Heathrow later in the evening.

Officials from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) have launched an immediate inquiry into the cause of the crash. Flight data recorders (commonly known as black boxes) are being recovered and will be sent for analysis.

Government and Airline Response

Air India has issued a preliminary statement expressing deep concern and grief over the incident. “Our thoughts are with the families of all those on board. We are working closely with local authorities and emergency services,” the statement said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who hails from Gujarat, expressed his condolences and assured that every possible measure is being taken for rescue and relief. “Deeply saddened by the Air India crash in Ahmedabad. Prayers for the victims and their families. Rescue operations are underway,” he said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Helpline and Support

Air India has set up emergency helplines and a passenger information center for families seeking updates. Medical teams have been deployed to the crash site and nearby hospitals have been placed on high alert.

Investigation Underway

A team from the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has been dispatched and Boeing officials are expected to coordinate with Indian authorities to investigate any technical anomalies. The possibility of a mechanical failure or bird strike is being explored, though officials caution it is too early to confirm the cause.

The tragic incident has cast a pall over the nation and raised fresh questions about flight safety standards and preparedness in Indian civil aviation.