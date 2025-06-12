North India under Severe Heat Wave; Mercury Crosses 47°C in Punjab, Rajasthan

AMN / New Delhi

Most parts of North India are reeling under an intense heat wave, with temperatures climbing well above the seasonal average. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), several regions in Punjab and Rajasthan have recorded temperatures exceeding 47 degrees Celsius, making this one of the harshest spells of heat this season.

On Monday, Bathinda in Punjab reported a staggering 47.6°C, while Ganganagar in Rajasthan recorded 47.4°C, both nearing life-threatening thresholds. These extreme temperatures have not only raised public health concerns but also strained power and water supply systems in many urban and rural areas.

IMD Issues Red Alert for Multiple States

The IMD has issued red and orange alerts for various northern and central Indian states. The heat wave is expected to persist over the next three days in the following regions:

Rajasthan

Haryana

Delhi

Punjab

Uttar Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh

Jammu and Kashmir

In addition to daytime heat, the IMD has warned of “warm night conditions” in Delhi, Chandigarh, Haryana, Punjab, and Rajasthan, where minimum temperatures are expected to remain unusually high, giving little relief after sunset.

Public Health Risks and Precautions

Health experts have urged citizens to stay indoors during peak afternoon hours, stay hydrated, and avoid strenuous physical activity. The elderly, infants, and outdoor workers are especially vulnerable to heat exhaustion, dehydration, and heatstroke. Hospitals in several districts have been put on alert for heat-related emergencies.

Local administrations have been directed to ensure the availability of cooling shelters, drinking water, and uninterrupted power supply, especially in rural belts and densely populated urban centers.

Contrasting Weather in South India: Heavy Rains Forecast

While the north scorches under the blazing sun, South India is likely to see heavy rainfall over the next 48 hours. The IMD has forecast widespread showers in:

Tamil Nadu

Puducherry

Karaikal

Kerala

Mahe

Andhra Pradesh

Yanam

These showers are associated with moisture-laden southwesterly winds and may offer relief from the otherwise humid conditions in the region.

Climate Experts Cite Broader Trends

Meteorologists and climate scientists have linked the ongoing heat wave to larger patterns of climate variability, including El Niño effects and global warming. This year’s longer and more intense heat spells are consistent with the trend of rising temperatures across South Asia, emphasizing the urgent need for climate-resilient urban planning and infrastructure.