European Leaders Push for 30-Day Ceasefire Between Russia and Ukraine

May 10, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

European leaders held a phone call with US President Donald Trump today to discuss a 30-day ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine from Monday. The leaders of Britain, France, Germany and Poland met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for peace talks in Kyiv in a show of unity a day after Russia’s Vladimir Putin hosted his allies at a Victory Day parade in Red Square.

French President Emmanuel Macron, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer are calling on Russia to accept an unconditional ceasefire in Ukraine to create space for talks.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, in a social media post, said Ukraine and all allies are ready for a full, unconditional ceasefire on land, air, and at sea for at least 30 days starting on Monday.

The visit by British Prime Minister Starmer, French President Macron, German Chancellor Merz and Polish Prime Minister Tusk is the first time the leaders of the four countries have travelled together to Ukraine.

Earlier, Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov said Ukraine’s allies must stop sending weapons to Ukraine before any ceasefire can happen.

