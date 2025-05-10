Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Jaishankar speaks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio

May 10, 2025
EAM Dr S. Jaishankar speaks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar spoke with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio this morning amid tensions between India and Pakistan. In a social media post, Dr Jaishankar said, India’s approach has always been measured and responsible and remains so.

The statement issued by the US Department of State quoting Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said, Secretary Rubio emphasised that both sides need to identify methods to de-escalate and re-establish direct communication to avoid miscalculation. He further proposed U.S. support in facilitating productive discussions to avert future disputes.

