Trump calls for 30-day unconditional ceasefire between Russia & Ukraine

May 10, 2025

US President Donald Trump has called for a 30-day unconditional ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, warning that violations can trigger new sanctions. In a social media post, President Trump said, talks with the two cuntries continue. He said, if the ceasefire is not respected, the US and its partners will impose further sanctions.

Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov welcomed President Trump’s efforts, saying Russia appreciated any attempts to bring the conflict to the diplomatic table. He said, the detailed discussions will require careful consideration of key issues.

