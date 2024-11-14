India-Philippines ties rooted in democratic values: Jaishankar

AMN

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar has said that India-Phillipines ties are rooted in democratic values, pluralistic ethos and economic commonalities.

Addressing an event celebrating 75 years of India-Phillipines diplomatic ties in New Delhi this evening, Dr Jaishankar said, both nations are deeply committed to upholding international law, norms and rules. He said the last few years have seen a particularly significant growth in the ties.

The Minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ferdinand Marcos have set the direction for this upswing. He said the defence and security collaboration has also moved forward. He added that it is supported by converging assessments and interests in the Indo-Pacific.

Dr Jaishankar said the India-Phillipines relationship has also been a natural beneficiary of India’s Act East policy. A special logo was launched to mark 75 years of India-Phillipines diplomatic ties. Dr Jaishankar said it captures the special relations between the two nations

Post Views: 3