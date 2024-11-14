India-Germany can expand cooperation with deeper educational, technological linkages: Jaishankar

Staff Reporter

External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar has said that India and Germany can expand the breadth of their cooperation with deeper educational and technological linkages. Addressing the German National Day Reception in New Delhi today, Dr Jaishankar said 2024 marks the 50th anniversary of Indo-German scientific collaboration.

He noted that at a time when we are entering an era of AI, semiconductors, quantum computing, and clean and green technologies, it is a motivator for how much more both countries can achieve in these domains.

The Minister emphasized that economic and technological collaboration is naturally at the heart of the Indo-German relationship. He added that India is now an easier place to do business, with less bureaucracy and a more efficient infrastructure.

Dr Jaishankar expressed hope that German businesses will respond to new opportunities in India, which would help build resilient and reliable supply chains globally. He said the digital era offers many more possibilities, given the strong trust between India and Germany. The Minister also noted that the times call for greater mobility of talent and skills. He said New Delhi appreciates Germany’s recent skilled labour strategy concerning India.

