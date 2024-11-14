The Indian Awaaz

India-Malaysia Joint Working Group focuses on Public Administration, Governance Reforms

Nov 13, 2024

The India-Malaysia Joint Working Group meeting on cooperation in the field of Public Administration and Governance Reforms was held in New Delhi today. During the meeting, both sides shared developments in administrative reforms and good governance.

They agreed to collaborate between the National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG) and the Public Services Department of Malaysia. Both countries also agreed to set up a Joint Working Group to formulate training programs for Malaysian civil servants through NCGG and organize a joint webinar to share best practices between both governments. The meeting was jointly chaired by the Secretary of the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, V. Srinivas, and the Deputy Director General of Public Service (Development), Datuk Dr Anesee bin Ibrahim.

