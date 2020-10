AMN

In Tripura, 97 fresh cases of Covid19 were detected in the past 24 hours while 141 patients were discharged. The recovery rate has also increased to 94.17 percent in the state.

According to the latest state Covid19 bulletin, the total number of infected people rose to 30,663, out of which, 28,855 patients have recovered. Currently, 1,439 patients are undergoing treatment. 343 patients have died of the infections so far.