Tripura bypolls conclude peacefully with 83% voter turnout

AMN/ WEB DESK

The bye-election to Dhanpur and Boxanagar legislative Assembly seats in Tripura concluded peacefully at 110 polling stations, thereby sealing the fate of all eight candidates in the EVMs. Two independent nominees each were also in the electoral fray in both these constituencies. The counting of votes will be taken up on the 8th of September.



Talking to Akashwani Agartala, District Election Officer, Dr. Vishal Kumar said, polling was being closed at 7 pm. He said as per provisional figures 83.41 per cent of voting was reported in Dhanpur and Boxanagar legislative assembly seats that fall under the Sepahijala district of the State. Around 85 per cent male and 82.5 per cent female voters cast their votes.



Dr. Kumar said, two persons suffered minor injuries after a brief clash between the two groups near the Mohanbog High School in Dhanpur assembly constituency. The duo were discharged after undergoing primary treatment in the hospital, he said.



Even though the independent nominees are testing the waters, the contest was largely bilateral between the BJP and CPI (M) candidates at both Assembly seats.