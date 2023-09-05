इंडियन आवाज़     06 Sep 2023 01:07:12      انڈین آواز

Tripura bypolls conclude peacefully with 83% voter turnout

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

The bye-election to Dhanpur and Boxanagar legislative Assembly seats in Tripura concluded peacefully at 110 polling stations, thereby sealing the fate of all eight candidates in the EVMs. Two independent nominees each were also in the electoral fray in both these constituencies. The counting of votes will be taken up on the 8th of September.

Talking to Akashwani Agartala, District Election Officer, Dr. Vishal Kumar said, polling was being closed at 7 pm. He said as per provisional figures 83.41 per cent of voting was reported in Dhanpur and Boxanagar legislative assembly seats that fall under the Sepahijala district of the State. Around 85 per cent male and 82.5 per cent female voters cast their votes.

Dr. Kumar said, two persons suffered minor injuries after a brief clash between the two groups near the Mohanbog High School in Dhanpur assembly constituency. The duo were discharged after undergoing primary treatment in the hospital, he said.

Even though the independent nominees are testing the waters, the contest was largely bilateral between the BJP and CPI (M) candidates at both Assembly seats.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

بھارت میں بدعنوانی، ذات پات اور فرقہ واریت کیلئے کوئی جگہ نہیں: وزیر اعظم مودی

AMN /WEB DESK وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ سال 2047 تک بھارت ...

راجستھان کا شہر کوٹہ ‘خودکشیوں کا شہر ‘کیوں بنتا جارہا ہے؟

جاوید اختر مسابقتی امتحانات میں داخلے کے لیے 'کوچنگ ہب' کے ...

بچوں کی بہتر پرورش کے لئے سرمایہ کاری میں اضافہ ضروری

عندلیب اختر بچوں کی زندگی کے ابتدائی برس زندگی بھر کی صحت، ...

MARQUEE

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

Let’s get married in India, Govt launches Wedding Tourism campaign

Let’s get married in India, Govt launches Wedding Tourism campaign

Govt to make India top global wedding destination Ministry of Tourism has launched IndiaSaysIDo campaign to ...

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

SHOBHA SHUKLA, BOBBY RAMAKANT Although governments have committed to achieve gender equality by 2030, yet t ...

MEDIA

Dr. Vasudha Gupta assumes charge as Principal DG of Akashvani and NSD

Senior Indian Information Service officer Dr. Vasudha Gupta has assumed charge as the Principal Director Gener ...

Journalist shot dead in Bihar

The victim Bimal Yadav, was employed at Dainik Jagran The murder reflects law and order situation in state ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Vikram lander of Chandrayan-3 put into ‘sleep mode’, hopes for its awakening on September 22: ISRO

@isro Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) today said that Chandrayaan-3 undertook a successful h ...

ISRO successfully performs first orbit raising manoeuvre of its solar mission Aditya L1

AMN Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully performed the first earth-bound manoeuvre of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart