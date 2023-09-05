Haryana Governor honours 69 teachers on Teacher’s Day

AMN/ WEB DESK

On the occasion of Teacher’s Day on Tuesday, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya honoured 69 teachers for their exceptional contributions in the field of education in a State-level programme organised by the School Education Department at Panchkula.

The awardees received one lakh rupees, a silver medal, a shawl, and two advance increments each.



Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta and School Education Minister Kanwar Pal were also present on the occasion. During the ceremony, the Governor also unveiled the brochure for the Passport to Earning (P2E) programme, a Schools Learning Literacy initiative in collaboration with UNICEF, initiated by the School Education Department.



In his Teacher’s Day greetings, Mr. Dattatraya highlighted the significance of the day, emphasising that the entire nation commemorates the renowned diplomat, scholar, and former President of India Bharat Ratna Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who dedicated 40 years of his life to teaching.