इंडियन आवाज़     06 Sep 2023 01:06:30      انڈین آواز

Haryana Governor honours 69 teachers on Teacher’s Day

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

On the occasion of Teacher’s Day on Tuesday, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya honoured 69 teachers for their exceptional contributions in the field of education in a State-level programme organised by the School Education Department at Panchkula.

The awardees received one lakh rupees, a silver medal, a shawl, and two advance increments each.

Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta and School Education Minister Kanwar Pal were also present on the occasion. During the ceremony, the Governor also unveiled the brochure for the Passport to Earning (P2E) programme, a Schools Learning Literacy initiative in collaboration with UNICEF, initiated by the School Education Department.

In his Teacher’s Day greetings, Mr. Dattatraya highlighted the significance of the day, emphasising that the entire nation commemorates the renowned diplomat, scholar, and former President of India Bharat Ratna Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who dedicated 40 years of his life to teaching.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

بھارت میں بدعنوانی، ذات پات اور فرقہ واریت کیلئے کوئی جگہ نہیں: وزیر اعظم مودی

AMN /WEB DESK وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ سال 2047 تک بھارت ...

راجستھان کا شہر کوٹہ ‘خودکشیوں کا شہر ‘کیوں بنتا جارہا ہے؟

جاوید اختر مسابقتی امتحانات میں داخلے کے لیے 'کوچنگ ہب' کے ...

بچوں کی بہتر پرورش کے لئے سرمایہ کاری میں اضافہ ضروری

عندلیب اختر بچوں کی زندگی کے ابتدائی برس زندگی بھر کی صحت، ...

MARQUEE

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

Let’s get married in India, Govt launches Wedding Tourism campaign

Let’s get married in India, Govt launches Wedding Tourism campaign

Govt to make India top global wedding destination Ministry of Tourism has launched IndiaSaysIDo campaign to ...

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

SHOBHA SHUKLA, BOBBY RAMAKANT Although governments have committed to achieve gender equality by 2030, yet t ...

MEDIA

Dr. Vasudha Gupta assumes charge as Principal DG of Akashvani and NSD

Senior Indian Information Service officer Dr. Vasudha Gupta has assumed charge as the Principal Director Gener ...

Journalist shot dead in Bihar

The victim Bimal Yadav, was employed at Dainik Jagran The murder reflects law and order situation in state ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Vikram lander of Chandrayan-3 put into ‘sleep mode’, hopes for its awakening on September 22: ISRO

@isro Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) today said that Chandrayaan-3 undertook a successful h ...

ISRO successfully performs first orbit raising manoeuvre of its solar mission Aditya L1

AMN Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully performed the first earth-bound manoeuvre of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart