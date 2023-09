AMN/ WEB DESK

A combined team of Manipur Police Commando and Assam Rifles recovered one INSAS Rifle along with three Hand Grenades during a search operation conducted on Tuesday in Thoubal district.



Meanwhile, the Assam Rifles PRO said that Assam Rifles or Army are not authorised to hold 2 inch Mortars and its ammunition. And the rumours regarding use of 2 inch Mortar ammunition belonging to Army and Assam Rifles by some inimical elements in Manipur is baseless and fake.