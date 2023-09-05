Nagaland govt announces Saturday to be a holiday for all schools

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Nagaland government announced Saturday to be a holiday for all schools in the State. This was announced by Advisor for School Education & SCERT, Dr. Kekhrielhoulie Yhome during the State-level Teacher’s Day celebration in Kohima on Tuesday. He said, Saturdays will be strictly observed as Holidays, as teachers need time for their family while children need time and an environment outside the classroom for holistic development.



Dr. Yhome also announced that the Department will make it mandatory for all to have a School Children Health Card in collaboration with the Health Department from next year, allowing every child to get medical attention at the doorstep of their school.

Other announcements also included students coming from Government High Schools to be given first preference for admission to Government Higher Secondary Schools.