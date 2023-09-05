Assam: Guwahati, Silchar records highest temperature in September

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Assam, rising temperatures combined with very high humidity have led to an unprecedented situation across the state. This year, the state has been facing severe heat wave-like conditions that have caused temperatures to rise since the month of April with few occasional breaks.

Guwahati, Silchar and all other major cities of the state recorded the highest-ever September temperature with mercury crossing 39.4 degrees. According to the Regional Meteorological Department (IMD), Guwahati recorded 38.2 degrees Celsius which is 6.4 degrees above the normal but it feels like 51 degrees Celsius and Silchar recorded 39.4 degrees Celsius which is 7.4 degrees Celsius above the normal.

All the northeastern states recorded less than normal rainfall this year. From 1st June to August, Assam received 13 % less rainfall than normal. Concerns have been raised by the people about the unusually warm weather condition for September, attributing it to factors like deforestation and global warming.

As per the IMD, in the next 4-5 days, the temperature is likely to remain the same.