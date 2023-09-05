Jharkhand: Voting concludes peacefully for Dumri assembly bye-poll

AMN/ WEB DESK

Voting for the Dumri Assembly constituency bye-election was concluded peacefully in Jharkhand on Tuesday. According to Giridih Deputy Commissioner cum District Election Officer, Naman Priyesh Lakra, approximately 64 per cent of voters have used their right to franchise. He further said that there is no report of any untoward incident in the by-election. He informed that all the EVM machines are being sent to Vajra Grih (strong room )of the Giridih Agricultural Produce Market Committee under tight security arrangements. Voting took place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. amidst security. Voters exercised their right to franchise fearlessly in naxal-affected areas. The counting of votes will take place on the 8th of Septemb