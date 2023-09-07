Toronto International Film Festival begins in Canada

India will participate in the 48th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) commencing today. It will continue till the 17th of this month. This year, the focus will be to showcase India as a hub of talent, content, and entertainment.

The official Indian delegation to TIFF will be led by Joint Secretary (Films), Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Prithul Kumar. Under its extensive participation plan, India will host several sessions to showcase the country’s creative as well as technological strengths and invite international stakeholders to co-produce films with India and film in Indian locations.

This year, six Indian films have been shortlisted in the official selection at TIFF. The films include Dear Jassi directed by Tarsem Singh Dhandwar, Kill, directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt, and Thank You For Coming, directed by Karan Boolani.