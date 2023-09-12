Haryana Govt appoints renowned film actress Mita Vashisth as Chairperson of Haryana Film Council

AMN

Haryana Government has appointed renowned film actress Mita Vashisth as the Chairperson of the Governing Council established to oversee the implementation of the Haryana Film and Entertainment Policy. The position of Chairperson has become vacant due to the untimely demise of the esteemed director, producer, and actor Satish Kaushik, who was initially appointed as the first Chairman of the Governing Council by the State Government.

An official spokesman said that Mita Vashisth brings a wealth of experience to this prestigious role, having acted in approximately forty-three films, numerous television serials, web series, and theatre productions. She has also served as visiting faculty at esteemed institutions such as the National School of Drama (NSD), National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), National Institute of Design (NID), Whistling Woods International (WWI), and held the position of Head of Department – Acting at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII).