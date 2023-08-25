National Film Awards announced; Allu Arjun wins Best Actor Award; Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon share Best Actress Award

AMN

The 69th National Film Awards were announced today in New Delhi. Briefing media this evening, Chairperson of the Feature Film Jury Ketan Mehta said that Rocketry: The Nambi Effect directed by R Madhavan has been adjudged as the Best Feature Film for the year 2021. He said, Allu Arjun has won the Best Actor Award for Pushpa:

The Rise. Mr Mehta said, Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon will share the Best Actress Award for ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ and ‘Mimi’. He said, Pallavi Joshi will get the Best Supporting Actress Award for Kashmir Files and Pankaj Tripathi will get the Best Supporting Actor Award for Mimi. Mr Mehta said, RRR bagged the award for best popular film providing wholesome entertainment and The Kashmir Files Directed by Vivek Agnihotri will get the Nargis Dutt award for best film on national integration.

Chairperson of Non-feature Films Jury Vasanth S Sai announced that Ek Tha Gaon Directed by Srishti Lakhera has been named Best Non-Feature Film of the year.

Nikhil Mahajan will get National Film Award for Best direction for his Marathi film ‘Godavari’. Shreya Ghoshal bagged the Best Female Playback Singer for the song ‘Mayava Chayava’ from the film ‘Iravin Nizhal’ and Kaala Bhairava won the Best Male Playback Singer for the song ‘Komuram Bheemudo’ from the film ‘RRR’. Chandrabose will receive the Best Lyrics award Telugu Film ‘Konda Palam’. Prem Rakshith will get the Best Choreography award for ‘RRR’. Devi Sri Prasad and M.M. Keeravaani will get the Best Music Direction award for ‘Pushpa the Rise’ and ‘RRR’. Shoojit Sircar’s biographical historical drama ‘Sardar Udham Singh’ bagged Best Hindi Film, apart from this it also won Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, and Best Costume Design awards. Bhavin Rabari will get the Best Child Artist Award for Gujarati Film ‘Chhello Show’. Bakul Matiyani will get the Best Direction award in the Non-Feature film category for his work Smile Please. A total of 280 films from 28 languages were submitted for the awards in year 2021.