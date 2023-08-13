Google remembers Bollywood actress Sridevi on her 60th birthday through a doodle

AMN

Google today paid homage to late Bollywood actress Sridevi on her 60th birthday through a doodle.

Sridevi is considered among the most popular Bollywood actresses of all time. Sridevi, whose real name was Shree Amma Yanger Ayyappa, worked in Bollywood and regional films. Apart from acting in Hindi films, Sridevi also gave memorable performances in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam films. She was born on 13 August 1963 and acted as child artiste in Tamil movie Kandhan Karunai at age 4.

As she learnt all major South Indian languages, she began acting in Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam films. Sridevi became famous nationally following her role in 1976 film Moondru Mudichu. She was the only Bollywood actress who could make the film a success without a male actor.

Sridevi was one of the highest-paid actresses, credited with more than 300 films. However, despite being one of the most successful and powerful actresses, she faced sexual abuse in the industry. The actress once talked about the dark side of the glamour world and revealed how she had been a victim of harassment in the entertainment industry. During a chat with a journalist, the late actress shared that ‘people think I have experienced nothing, but there is a lot I have gone through in life.’ Narrating one of the incidents, the film ‘Chandni’ actress revealed that she was once doing a film, in which the hero was constantly hitting on her. But, when she kept rejecting his advances, the actor became furious.