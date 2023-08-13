इंडियन आवाज़     13 Aug 2023 03:45:35      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Google remembers Bollywood actress Sridevi on her 60th birthday through a doodle

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN
Google today paid homage to late Bollywood actress Sridevi on her 60th birthday through a doodle.
Sridevi is considered among the most popular Bollywood actresses of all time. Sridevi, whose real name was Shree Amma Yanger Ayyappa, worked in Bollywood and regional films. Apart from acting in Hindi films, Sridevi also gave memorable performances in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam films. She was born on 13 August 1963 and acted as child artiste in Tamil movie Kandhan Karunai at age 4.

As she learnt all major South Indian languages, she began acting in Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam films. Sridevi became famous nationally following her role in 1976 film Moondru Mudichu. She was the only Bollywood actress who could make the film a success without a male actor.

Sridevi was one of the highest-paid actresses, credited with more than 300 films. However, despite being one of the most successful and powerful actresses, she faced sexual abuse in the industry. The actress once talked about the dark side of the glamour world and revealed how she had been a victim of harassment in the entertainment industry. During a chat with a journalist, the late actress shared that ‘people think I have experienced nothing, but there is a lot I have gone through in life.’ Narrating one of the incidents, the film ‘Chandni’ actress revealed that she was once doing a film, in which the hero was constantly hitting on her. But, when she kept rejecting his advances, the actor became furious. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

پاکستان کے نگراں وزیر اعظم انوار الحق کاکڑ کون ہیں؟

سینئر سینیٹر انوار الحق کاکڑ جنہیں پاکستان کا نیا نگران وزیر ...

ایشیا میں موسمیاتی تبدیلی کے اثرات میں شدت آ رہی ہے

تپش میں اضافہ ایشیا میں معاشی مسائل بڑھائے گا: ڈبلیو ایم او ...

ہندوستان میں ​​​​​​​بچوں کی شادیاں

جرائم کے ریکارڈ کی قومی بیورو (این سی آر بی)، اپنی اشا ...

MARQUEE

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

SHOBHA SHUKLA, BOBBY RAMAKANT Although governments have committed to achieve gender equality by 2030, yet t ...

Restored Byculla station of Mumbai wins UNESCO award

Restored Byculla station of Mumbai wins UNESCO award

Railway Minister congratulates Shaina NC & Central Railway for their efforts in restoration of 169 years o ...

INDIA HAS 40 SITES IN THE UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE LIST

INDIA HAS 40 SITES IN THE UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE LIST

AMN / NEW DELHI India has 40 Sites in the UNESCO World Heritage List and 52 sites (including 6 added in yea ...

MEDIA

Akashvani DG Dr Vasudha Gupta presides over conference of states of Eastern Zone at Ranchi

AMN/ WEB DESK Director General of Akashvani, Dr Vasudha Gupta today presided over one-day conference of sta ...

Editors Guild of India issues advisory for journos covering Manipur violence

AMN / NEW DELHI The Editors Guild of India, EGI has called upon all journalists and media houses to ex ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO releases Moon’s video as seen from Chandrayaan-3

WEB DESK A day after Chandrayaan-3 entered the lunar orbit, the ISRO on Sunday released a video of the Moon ...

ISRO injects Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft into translunar orbit

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has injected the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft into the translunar orbit. ...

@Powered By: Logicsart