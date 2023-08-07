इंडियन आवाज़     07 Aug 2023 12:24:00      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Popular Telugu singer Gaddar passes away in Hyderabad today

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Popular Telugu singer Gaddar passed away in Hyderabad today. He was 74. He breathed his last this afternoon while undergoing treatment at a private hospital. He is known as a people’s warship. G Vithal Rao, popularly known as Gaddar, played a key role in the Telangana movement through his songs.  

Gaddar, went underground in the 1980s and became a member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), and founded Jana Natya Mandali, the outfit’s cultural wing. In 1997, he was shot by unknown assailants and though he survived the attack, still had a bullet lodged in his spinal cord.

With the resurgence of Telangana movement, Gaddar supported the cause of a separate Telangana State, and in 2017, severed his ties with the Maoists, though he was not active as a Maoist since 2010. Last month, he announced the launch of a new political party, which he called Gaddar Praja Party. He was most popular with his message oriented folk and revolutionary songs.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

آبگلہ ایک اور بزرگ ہستی سے محروم 

(الحاج  معین الدین  ( محمد  کا انتقال  پر ملال 5 گی ...

گیان واپی مسجد کے سروے پر سپریم کورٹ کا فیصلہ افسوسناک۔مسلم پرسنل لا بورڈ

نئی دہلی 5, اگست 2023گیان واپی مسجد معاملہ پر سپریم کورٹ کا فیصل ...

ورلڈ بریسٹ فیڈنگ ویک: 1-7 اگست، اس سال تھیم ہے “آئیے کام کی جگہ پر دودھ پلائیں”BREASTFEEDING

بچے کی صحت اور بقا کو یقینی بنانے کے لیے دودھ پلانا سب سے مؤثر ...

MARQUEE

Restored Byculla station of Mumbai wins UNESCO award

Restored Byculla station of Mumbai wins UNESCO award

Railway Minister congratulates Shaina NC & Central Railway for their efforts in restoration of 169 years o ...

INDIA HAS 40 SITES IN THE UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE LIST

INDIA HAS 40 SITES IN THE UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE LIST

AMN / NEW DELHI India has 40 Sites in the UNESCO World Heritage List and 52 sites (including 6 added in yea ...

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

AMN / WEB DESK Thailand continued to be favorite destination for foreign tourist, as the country has welcom ...

MEDIA

Akashvani DG Dr Vasudha Gupta presides over conference of states of Eastern Zone at Ranchi

AMN/ WEB DESK Director General of Akashvani, Dr Vasudha Gupta today presided over one-day conference of sta ...

Editors Guild of India issues advisory for journos covering Manipur violence

AMN / NEW DELHI The Editors Guild of India, EGI has called upon all journalists and media houses to ex ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO injects Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft into translunar orbit

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has injected the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft into the translunar orbit. ...

ISRO launches 7 Singaporean satellites on PSLV-C56 rocket from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) 's  PSLV-C56 rocket successfully launched th ...

@Powered By: Logicsart