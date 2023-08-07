Popular Telugu singer Gaddar passes away in Hyderabad today

AMN

Popular Telugu singer Gaddar passed away in Hyderabad today. He was 74. He breathed his last this afternoon while undergoing treatment at a private hospital. He is known as a people’s warship. G Vithal Rao, popularly known as Gaddar, played a key role in the Telangana movement through his songs.

Gaddar, went underground in the 1980s and became a member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), and founded Jana Natya Mandali, the outfit’s cultural wing. In 1997, he was shot by unknown assailants and though he survived the attack, still had a bullet lodged in his spinal cord.



With the resurgence of Telangana movement, Gaddar supported the cause of a separate Telangana State, and in 2017, severed his ties with the Maoists, though he was not active as a Maoist since 2010. Last month, he announced the launch of a new political party, which he called Gaddar Praja Party. He was most popular with his message oriented folk and revolutionary songs.