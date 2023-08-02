Noted art director Nitin Desai found dead at his studio in Maharashtra’s Raigad

हिंदी सिेनेमा के दिग्गज आर्ट डायरेक्टर और प्रोडक्शन डिज़ाइनर नितिन देसाई 2 अगस्त को अपने स्टूडियो में मृत पाए गए.



AMN



Renowned film art director Nitin Desai was found dead on Wednesday at his studio in Maharashtra’s Raigad district.



According to Police Prima facie, it seems to be a case of suicide, the official said, adding Desai was found hanging at his ND Studios in Karjat area of Raigad, located about 50 km from Mumbai.



After being alerted, police rushed to the spot, the official said. A probe was under way into Desai’s death from all angles, he said.





Desai served as art director and production designer for a number of Bollywood and Marathi movies.



He was known for his art work in films like ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’, ‘Jodhaa Akbar’ and ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’.