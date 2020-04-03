Tomar launches new features of e-NAM Platform

AMN

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar Thursday launched new features of National Agriculture Market (e-NAM) Platform.

It will help strengthen agriculture marketing by farmers which will reduce their need to come to wholesale mandis for selling their harvested produce, at a time when there is critical need to decongest mandis to effectively fight against COVID-19.

These software modules are warehouse based trading module in e-NAM software and Farmer Producer Organisation trading module in e-NAM. Speaking on the occasion in New Delhi, Mr Tomar reiterated that e-NAM was launched in 2016 as a pan-India electronic trade portal linking Agricultural Produce Market Committee – APMCs across the States. He said, already 585 mandis in 16 States and two Union Territories have been integrated on e-NAM portal.

He also said that e-NAM will be soon expanded to cover additional 415 mandis, which will take the total number of e-NAM mandis to 1,000. The Agriculture Minister said, e-NAM provides for contactless remote bidding and mobile-based any time payment for which traders do not need to either visit mandis or banks for the same