Tomar for crop diversification to meet increasing demand of food grains

Sudhir Kumar / NEW DELHI

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has said that the government is committed to ensuring food and nutrition to all. Mr Tomar was addressing the 9th Session of Governing Body of the International Treaty on Plant Genetic Resources for Food and Agriculture in New Delhi today. He said, the purpose of this treaty is to recognize the farmers and local community in the diversity of crops. He also highlighted the contribution of farmers in ensuring food security.

AIR correspondent reports that eminent scientists, resource persons and representatives of several countries are participating in this six – day event. They will deliberate on how to develop climate resilient varieties and also prepare a roadmap for exchange of scientific information on plant genetic resources for increasing crop production and productivity.