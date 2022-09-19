FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     19 Sep 2022 10:30:05      انڈین آواز

Tomar for crop diversification to meet increasing demand of food grains

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

Sudhir Kumar / NEW DELHI

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has said that the government is committed to ensuring food and nutrition to all. Mr Tomar was addressing the 9th Session of Governing Body of the International Treaty on Plant Genetic Resources for Food and Agriculture in New Delhi today. He said, the purpose of this treaty is to recognize the farmers and local community in the diversity of crops. He also highlighted the contribution of farmers in ensuring food security.

AIR correspondent reports that eminent scientists, resource persons and representatives of several countries are participating in this six – day event. They will deliberate on how to develop climate resilient varieties and also prepare a roadmap for exchange of scientific information on plant genetic resources for increasing crop production and productivity.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

1,000 Khelo India sports centers to be set up in India by 2023: Sports Minister

Staff Reporter Senior BJP leader and Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur has said that spo ...

Refurbished Surat’s PDDU stadium all set for National Games table tennis action

Harpal Singh Bedi Surat, 18 September ; The refurbished and decked up Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay (PDDU) Ind ...

Football: Bengaluru pip Mumbai 2-1 to win their first Durand Cup

 Harpal Singh Bedi  Siva Sakthi (10th)  and Brazilian Alan Costa  (61st) scored for the win ...

خبرنامہ

“خواتین صنعت میں قائدانہ کردار ادا کریں “

ملیحہ اختر صنعت اور کاروبار میں خواتین کی عدم شراکت داری پر ...

ہندوستان میں مسلمانوں کی آمدنی غیر مسلموں سے کم کیوں ہے؟

جاوید اخترسماجی امور کے حوالے سے سرگرم بین الاقوامی تنظیم آک ...

بینک مقامی زبان کو ترجیح دیں: وزیر خزانہ

وزیر خزانہ نے بینکوں سے کہا کہ وہ یقینی بنائیں کہ فرنٹ لائن ع ...

MARQUEE

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

AMN / NEW DELHI Government has made free entry for the visitors and tourists to all its protected monuments ...

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

@Powered By: Logicsart