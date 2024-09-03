Time ripe for India-Singapore bilateral relations to raise to next level: EAM S Jaishankar

AMN

External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar said that the time has come to take the bilateral relations between India and Singapore to the next level. In an interview with a Singaporean English daily ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Singapore, Dr. Jaishankar said that relations between the two countries have been extremely strong over the past two decades.

He said, there is also the issue of closer collaboration between the two countries in a volatile and uncertain world beyond the bilateral ties. The Minister added that in this regard both countries must recognise that ours is a partnership based on a high degree of trust and understanding.

Meanwhile, Indian High Commissioner in Singapore, Dr Shilpak Ambule said, India and Singapore are setting the relationship for a further boost in the new and emerging areas. He said, Singapore has been India’s pillar of engagement in the ASEAN countries.