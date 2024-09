Oil prices slipped today, extending losses from the end of last week on expectations of higher OPEC+ production from October and supply concerns.

In the global crude market, Brent crude was trading 0.06 percent down to trade at 76 dollars and 88 cents per barrel. The U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was also trading 0.08 percent down at 73 dollars and 49 cents per barrel, when reports last came in.