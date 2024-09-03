MOIL Best August production, Achieves 7% growth during April -August ’24

MOIL is a Schedule “A” Miniratna Category-I Company. It was originally incorporated as Manganese Ore (India) Limited in the year 1962. Subsequently, name of the Company was changed from Manganese Ore (India) Limited to MOIL Limited during the financial year 2010-11.

AMN / WEB DESK

With best ever August production of 1.24 lakh tonnes in August, 2024, MOIL sustained its performance momentum. It has achieved production of 7.24 lakh tonne during first five months of the current financial year (April to August 2024), registering a growth of 7% over CPLY.

The Company has achieved sales of 5.92 lakh tonnes during April-August 2024, which is almost at the same level of last year. This is despite challenging market conditions and high international price volatility over the past few months.

Revenue from operations has increased by about 11% during April- August, 2024 over CPLY.

Giving utmost thrust to exploration, MOIL has carried out exploratory core drilling of 46,585 meters upto August, 2024 which is 1.6 times than the previous year.