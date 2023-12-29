इंडियन आवाज़     29 Dec 2023 01:54:48      انڈین آواز

‘They are ready but people are not’: BJP leader mocks Congress over Nagpur rally

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday took a jibe at the Congress party over its mega ‘Hain Tayyar Hum’ (We Are Ready) rally in Nagpur, saying while they are ready, people are not ready to take Rahul Gandhi seriously.

Speaking to reporters, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “I think their (Congress) theme was ‘Hain Taiyyar Hum’ but I think people are not ready to take Rahul Gandhi seriously …,” the Maharashtra deputy CM said.

The Congress today kick started it’s campaign for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 with a mega rally in Nagpur. The rally coincided with the Grand Old Party’s 139th foundation day.

Addressing the rally, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Rahul Gandhi asserted that the ideology of the saffron party is of kings and ghulami (slavery).

“There is a fight between two ideologies going on in the country. People think this is a political fight for power. But, the foundation of this fight is ideology. There are many parties in the (BJP-led) NDA and (Opposition) INDIA alliance, but the fight is between two ideologies,” the Congress leader said.

Claiming that a BJP MP, who was previously in Congress, met him recently, Gandhi said, “He told me that ‘ghulami’ (slavery) works in BJP. Whatever is said from above, has to be done without thinking.”

“You do not fear anyone. Together we are going to win elections in Maharashtra and the country,” he said.

