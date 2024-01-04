Congress meet to discuss predicament on attending Ram Mandir ceremony

file photo

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Among the two issue which will be discussed today at the AICC headquarters by top congress functionaries and office bearers from across the state is not only on the issue of Rahul Gandhi’s proposed ” Naya Yatra” or on the report on seat sharing with the alliance partners for the next general elections but the vexed issue which has put the senior party leaders in the predicament on attending the Ram Mandir inaugural ceremony to be held on Jan 22.



Although, so far no official stand have been taken by the Congress Party on attending the inaugural ceremony of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya but top congress leaders will discuss on the subject and take a wholistic view considering the prevailing situation in the country and the mood of nation, says a senior congress leader.



Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge have so far taken a decision based on the collective wisdom of the party leaders and displayed statesmanship.



Meanwhile, many congress leaders in private are telling that party needs to take a clear stand on the issue and should not allow the matter to drift.



However, the indication are that leaders will attend the inaugural ceremony and all those who have recieved the invitation for attending the inaugural ceremony will make it.



On the seat sharing with alliance the report prepared by the five members committee will authorise party president to take a final call on the issue.